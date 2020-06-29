Catholic World News

Victorian MP urges inquiry into Cardinal Pell investigation

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The proposed inquiry would investigate “how we can avoid trial by media in future, how did the Court of Appeal get it so very wrong and how could an innocent man in this day and age in Victoria (map) be jailed in the way that Cardinal Pell was.”

