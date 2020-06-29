Catholic World News

Papal peace appeal for war-ravaged Syria

June 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his appeal on the eve of the Brussels conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!