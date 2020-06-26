Catholic World News

Catholic Charities leaders says Church is racist

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “My Catholic Church and my Catholic Charities organization are racist,” said Rob McCann, the president of Catholic Charities in Eastern Washington. “Catholic Charities supports Black Lives Matter.” McCann—who has also served as vice-chairman of the board for Catholic Charities USA—said that the Church has contributed to the “institutionalization of racism” in America.

