Church in Colombia near bankruptcy, archbishop warns

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church in Colombia is close to bankruptcy because of the halt in donations caused by the CO19 lockdown, Archbishop Louis José Rueda reports. With little remaining cash on hand, the Church could be forced to shut down schools, clinics, nursing homes, and other charitable agencies that serve hundreds of thousands of people.

