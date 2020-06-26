Catholic World News

Irish archbishop presses government on re-opening churches

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has written to Irish premier Leo Varadkar, telling him that the country’s Catholics are increasingly impatient at delays in re-opening churches after the CO19 lockdown. The archbishop said that Catholics felt the government was ignoring their pleas.

