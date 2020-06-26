Catholic World News

Argentine archbishop sees crises of relativism, secularization

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Hector Aguer has identified five “wounds” that, he says, are harming the Church today: relativism, liturgical abuse, secularized priests, family decay, and the de-Christianization of society. Archbishop Aguer led the Archbishop of La Plata, Argentina, until his retirement in 2018, when he was replaced by Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernández, who is particularly close to Pope Francis.

