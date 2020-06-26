Catholic World News

Global divide on homosexuality persists

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Those in Western Europe and the Americas are generally more accepting of homosexuality than are those in Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa,” the report notes. In the United States, 72% of persons surveyed say that homosexuality should be accepted by society—up from 49% in 2007.

