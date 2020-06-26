Catholic World News

Strong opposition by Catholic Charities to Trump administration’s asylum changes

June 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Charities USA

CWN Editor's Note: The new rules “would, as a practical matter, end asylum in the United States for victims of persecution in other countries,” according to one op-ed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!