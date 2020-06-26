Catholic World News

Vandals deface image of Poland’s Black Madonna in Dutch city

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Marian image “was erected in a park in Breda in 1954 in thanksgiving for the city’s liberation from the Nazis,” according to the report. City employees were able to remove the graffiti successfully.

