Abuse scandal cost another $323M in 2019

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the USCCB’s new annual report, between mid-2018 and mid-2019, there were 4,434 new abuse allegations involving 4,420 alleged victims; the vast majority of new allegations involved incidents that reportedly took place decades ago, and over 80% involved alleged male victims. Of the 37 current allegations, eight have been substantiated, and seven were found to be unsubstantiated; 60% involved alleged female victims.

