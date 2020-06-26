Catholic World News

Executive order encourages state cooperation with faith-based child welfare agencies

June 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “The first reform aims at creating robust partnerships between state agencies and public, private, faith-based and community organizations,” the US Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!