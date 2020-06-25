Catholic World News

Vatican issues new Directory for Catechesis

June 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, said that the new directory is distinguished by a “kerygmatic catechesis”: an announcement of Jesus Christ and the Father’s Mercy. A similar General Catechetical Directory was issued in 1971, and the General Directory for Catechesis was issued in 1997.

