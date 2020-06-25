Catholic World News

Mali cardinal discusses jihadist violence

June 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The political situation is quite serious,” said Cardinal Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali (map). “Weapons have invaded Mali. There is a lot of confusion and it is not clear what kind of war is going on.”

