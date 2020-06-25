Catholic World News

John the Baptist teaches us to bear witness to Jesus, Pope says on feast day

June 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: June 24 was the Solemnity of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!