US bishops call for better police formation and accountability

June 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Across our country, indeed across the entire world, people are examining yet once more the evil of racism, both historic and present, and its devastating effects on individuals and society,” three bishops who chair US bishops’ committees said in a letter to members of Congress. “Law enforcement officers perform a great and needed service; they serve to promote justice and the common good in society. But it is clear that there have been too many failures in serving everyone, with tragic consequences.”

