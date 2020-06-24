Catholic World News

Virginia targets religious services for violations of emergency orders

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Virginia’s Department of Public Health is encouraging citizens to report anyone who violates gubernatorial emergency orders—for instance, by refusing to wear a mask. The department specifically asks residents to report violations at any ‘religious service.”

