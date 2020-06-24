Catholic World News

Vatican denies appeal of Virginia pastor removed from office

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Citing procedural technicalities, the Vatican has turned down a canonical appeal by Father Michael White, who was removed from his parish by Richmond’s Bishop Barry Knestout because of a blog in which the priest criticized American bishops’ handling of the sex-abuse scandal.

