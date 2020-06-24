Catholic World News

Philippines: government official brands nun as terrorist supporter

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A government official charged that Sister Mary John Mananzan is a “long-time ally of a communist terrorist organization” after the nun spoke out against the libel conviction of two journalists. Ironically, a spokesman for President Duterte defended the accusation by invoking the principle of freedom of speech.

