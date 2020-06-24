Catholic World News

Abuse investigation focus on deceased Massachusetts bishop

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Massachusetts judge will soon release his report into allegations of sexual abuse by the late Bishop Christopher Weldon, who led the Springfield diocese from 1950 to 1977. Bishop Weldon has also been accused of covering up evidence of abuse by other clerics, and possibly interfering with a murder investigation.

