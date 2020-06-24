Catholic World News

Accused priest became university’s assistant campus ministry director

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Among all 27 Jesuit Universities in the nation, Gonzaga has the highest number of predatory priests who worked as staff and faculty there,” according to the report from the Center for Investigative Reporting. In 2008, two Alaskan men filed suit against Father Brad Reynolds, SJ, for sexual abuse that allegedly took place a decade earlier, and they received settlement money. Father Reynolds then became Gonzaga University’s Assistant Director of Campus Ministry from 2012 to 2019.

