Vatican confirms suspension of actively homosexual Dutch priest; new bishop hopes he will return to ministry

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2019 autobiography, Father Pierre Valkering discussed his “sexual relationships and also [said] he visits gay saunas and ‘dark rooms,’ and likes to watch porn.” After the priest refused to begin a “period of reflection,” Bishop Jozef Punt of Haarlem-Amsterdam suspended him. Pope Francis and the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy upheld the suspension; Bishop Johannes Hendriks, who succeeded Bishop Punt on June 1, hopes that Father Valkering “might return to work in another parish after a period of reflection and guidance,” according to the report.

