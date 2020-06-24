Catholic World News

Head of Planned Parenthood’s largest affiliate ousted following complaints of abusive behavior, racism, financial mismanagement

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We reject what we view as [Lauren] McQuade’s Trumpian leadership style and envision a Planned Parenthood where all our staff, in particular our Black and other staff of color, are honored for their expertise and included in the decision making process,” some employees of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York said in a letter quoted in a New Republic article.

