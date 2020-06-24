Catholic World News

Catholic Health Association urges President Trump to reconsider WHO withdrawal decision

June 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Health Association

CWN Editor's Note: “While CHA agrees that reforming and strengthening the [World Health Organization] is necessary to help it fulfill its mandate, withdrawing from the organization during COVID-19 is counterproductive and only ensures that the U.S. will have little influence in efforts to address this worldwide pandemic,” the Catholic Health Association of the United States said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!