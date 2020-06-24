Catholic World News
This is a moment to raise our voices against work on Sunday, English bishop preaches
June 24, 2020
» Continue to this story on Diocese of Shrewsbury
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Davies, 61, became bishop of Shrewsbury in 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!