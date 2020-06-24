Catholic World News

President Trump talks statues, Archbishop Viganò in EWTN News interview

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump characterized a recent letter from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the retired apostolic nuncio to the US, as a ”tremendous letter of support from the Catholic Church. [He] is highly respected as you know. It was beautiful, it was really three pages long, it was a beautiful letter.”

