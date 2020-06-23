Catholic World News

No word on McCarrick report as 2nd anniversary of his removal passes quietly

June 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Theodore McCarrick, now 89, was auxiliary bishop of New York (1977-81), bishop of Metuchen, NJ (1981-86), archbishop of Newark (1986-2000), and archbishop of Washington (2000-06). Created a cardinal in 2001, he resigned from the College of Cardinals in 2018 and was laicized in 2019.

