Prelates in war-torn lands see missed opportunity for global peace in time of pandemic

June 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: In late March, Pope Francis, echoing the UN Secretary General, appealed for a global ceasefire.

