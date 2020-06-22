Catholic World News

Chinese bishop re-arrested

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Augustine Cui Tai, who heads the “underground” Church in the Xuanhua diocese, has been taken by government officials to an undisclosed location. Bishop Cui has been in and out of government custody for 13 years. He had been free since January of this year—his longest stretch of freedom since 2007.

