Catholic World News

President of German Catholic women’s group also works with pro-abortion lobby

June 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Maria Flachsbarth, the president of the Catholic Women’s Association in Germany, is also active in “SheDecides,” an organization that promotes legal abortion. Flachsbarth is a Christian Democratic member of parliament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!