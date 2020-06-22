Catholic World News

Benedict returns to Vatican

June 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI returned to the Vatican on June 22, after a weekend visit to his older brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, in Regensburg, Germany.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!