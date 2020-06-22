Catholic World News

5 beatification causes advance

June 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On June 19, Pope Francis recognized miracles attributed to the intercession of Venerable Mamerto Esquiú, Ven. Franziskus Maria of the Cross, and Ven. José Gregorio Hernandez Cisneros, as well as the martyrdom of Sister Maria Laura Mainetti, paving the way for their beatifications. The Pope also recognized the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Gloria María of Jesus Elizondo García, who may now be honored with the title “venerable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!