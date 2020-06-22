Catholic World News

San Francisco archbishop criticizes toppling of saint’s statue

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis canonized St. Junípero Serra in Washington in 2015 (homily). Protestors at Golden Gate Park also toppled statues of President Ulysses S. Grant and Francis Scott Key, and vandalized a statue of Miguel de Cervantes.

