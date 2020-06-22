Catholic World News
Retired Pope visits former home, parents’ grave in Germany
June 22, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, 93, has traveled to Germany to visit his ailing brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
