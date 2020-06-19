Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman defends Nostra Aetate

June 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Issued in 1965, Nostra Aetate is the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions. “In the past, there was discussion about the interpretation of the conciliar texts,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “Now, the Vatican documents themselves are sometimes being called into question.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!