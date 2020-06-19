Catholic World News

Turkey’s Catholic bishops won’t contest plan to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Dedicated in 537, Hagia Sophia (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) has been the cathedral of the Patriarch of Constantinople (until 1453), a mosque (until 1931), and a museum (since 1935). The statement puts the Turkish bishops at odds with the Greek Orthodox Church, which has spoken out against the plan.

