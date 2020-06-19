Catholic World News

Battle rages over India’s 1st Catholic TV channel

June 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Two bishops in Kerala (map), removed from the board of Jeevan TV, face an appeal against a court decision to reinstate them to the board.

