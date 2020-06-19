Catholic World News

‘Contemplate with gratitude the great gift Jesus has given us,’ prelate advises priests

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen (N.J.), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations, offered a brief statement for the World Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests, which takes place on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus .

