Holy See to sign accord limiting hydrofluorocarbons

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, announced that the Holy See will adhere to the Kigali accord, an international agreement limiting hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). HFCs, which have been linked to global warming, were developed as a replacement for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were linked to ozone depletion and limited under the earlier Montreal Protocol.

