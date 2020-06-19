Catholic World News

Vatican announces new document, ‘Journeying for the care of the common home’

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Issued for the 5th anniversary of the papal encyclical Laudato si’, the 227-page document, drafted by the Holy See Interdicastery Table on Integral Ecology, was presented at a press conference on June 18 (video, transcript). The full text has not yet been published in English, though the Vatican has made available an overview.

