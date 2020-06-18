Catholic World News

Benedict flies to Germany to visit failing brother

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI has traveled to Regensburg, Germany, to visit his older brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, whose health is failing. This is the first trip the former Pontiff has taken outside Italy since 2013, and his first visit to his native Germany since 2013. The retired Pope is 93 years old; his brother is 96.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!