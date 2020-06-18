Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Discover the riches hidden in the Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not be afraid to present to him all the intentions of our suffering humanity, its fears, its miseries,” Pope Francis said on June 17, two days before the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. “May this Heart, full of love for men, give everyone hope and trust.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!