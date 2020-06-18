Catholic World News

Vatican financial authority, auditor general pledge to increase cooperation

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Financial Information Authority is entrusted with the task of combating money-laundering and the financing of terrorism; the auditor general conducts financial audits on Vatican institutions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!