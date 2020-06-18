Russian court sentences Jehovah’s Witness to jail for ‘building world theocratic state’

Catholic World News

June 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: The Jehovah’s Witnesses were founded in Pittsburgh in 1872 by Charles Taze Russell.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!