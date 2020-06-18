Catholic World News

In video message, Pope offers encouragement to maritime workers

June 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Know that you are not alone and that you are not forgotten,” Pope Francis said in a video message. “Your work at sea often keeps you apart from others, but you are close to me in my thoughts and prayers … The Gospel itself reminds us of this, when it speaks to us of Jesus and his first disciples, who were fishermen.”

