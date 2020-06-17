Catholic World News

Trappist nuns: The Syrian people are starving as a result of ‘unsustainable’ international sanctions

June 17, 2020

Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The US is imposing new sanctions against the Syrian regime.

