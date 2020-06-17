Catholic World News

Dutch physician says killing of dementia patient ‘was tremendously difficult, but for the best’

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Euthanizing dementia patients isn’t against the law in Netherlands if the patient expressed a desire to die before losing competency,” according to a 2019 National Review report. “What made this particular case notable was that the patient who was killed wanted to decide the time, and never gave consent. Moreover, she was not only drugged to allow her to be killed easily, but when she woke up she fought against the doctor and struggled to stay alive.”

