Church leaders urge scientists to develop ethical CO19 vaccine

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera of Valencia, Spain, said that research on a vaccine derived from aborted children is “the work of the devil.” The USCCB has urged the faithful to demand a CO19 vaccine free from abortion, and a spokesman for the Pontifical Academy for Life said on June 15 that the academy is working on a statement.

