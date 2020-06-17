Catholic World News

In Pakistan, Church officials protest discriminatory job advertisement

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An advertisement for a state-run corporation said that sanitation jobs were reserved exclusively for non-Muslims. “We have repeatedly appealed to government officials to put an end to the culture of placing advertisements that further stigmatize marginalized minorities,” said Father Saleh Diego, director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace.

