6th Circuit ‘right-to-public-education’ appeal dismissed

June 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The general counsel of the Home School Legal Defense Association had warned that the earlier ruling, if upheld, had the potential to allow federal lawmakers to regulate or ban private education and homeschooling.

