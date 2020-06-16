Catholic World News

‘Feel the pain,’ Lebanese cardinal-patriarch tells government as poverty rises

June 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the Patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church, made his remarks as he reconsecrated Lebanon and the Middle East to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!